Help may be on the way for Flowery Branch sewer plant. Here’s how, the pricetag

Flowery Branch “has seen a substantial increase in population over the last several years with an even more substantial increase in (sewer) as the entire region has seen the same growth,” a city document states. “With that growth, there is the need for the wastewater treatment facility to expand to manage the incoming flow.”

Once the design reaches 60 to 80% completion, the company would provide a “guaranteed maximum price” to complete the expansion, according to a city document.

Archer Western “does not guarantee any specific line item provided as part of the (guaranteed price), but agrees that it will be responsible for paying all costs of completing the work which exceed” the price, according to the contract.

Flowery Branch proposes paying the company “an initial amount for preconstruction services not to exceed $352,720,” according to the city.

The funding would come from a previously acquired Georgia Environmental Finance Authority loan.

The hire could kickstart the sewer project, which stalled out last year when city officials learned the lowest bid for the $23.3 million project was $52 million.

The council directed city officials at the time to stop accepting sewer applications until the future became clearer.

“We have to slow this train, to be able to take a breath for a moment and get this figured out,” City Manager Tonya Parrish said at the time.

The council ended up voting in December to reject the bids and pursue hiring the construction manager at risk.

To keep up with the city’s rapid growth, the city has been looking to expand sewer capacity from 900,000 gallons per day to 2.2 million gallons per day.

Flowery Branch may get some help in the interim from Gainesville, as an agreement between the two cities calls for Gainesville to treat up to 400,000 gallons per day of sewer through Dec. 31, 2028, the document states.

Construction is ongoing on the $2 million project, which involves a connection between Oakwood South Industrial Park off McEver Road near Flowery Branch and Flat Creek treatment plant in Gainesville, “with funding to be provided from system development charges,” according to the city’s summary of the project.

The project should be completed later this year, Parrish has said.