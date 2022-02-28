Have an electric vehicle? You may be able to charge up at this spot in downtown Gainesville

Drivers in downtown Gainesville may soon be able to charge their electric vehicles while they shop and eat around the square.

Gainesville city officials are expected to approve funding from Georgia Power to build 32 electric vehicle charging stations in the Main Street parking deck. There would be up to four spaces on each of the first three floors and up to 16 spaces on the fourth floor, according to the initial site plan from Georgia Power. A few additional spaces would be added, the site plans show.

The city will start with four spaces, Assistant City Manager Angela Shepard said, and Gainesville Renaissance would have 16 for its residents.

Georgia Power would provide a little over $158,300 for the charging stations as part of its Make Ready Program. These would be the first electric vehicle charging stations in the downtown area.

“(The resolution) is allowing them to take funds from this program and invest in infrastructure to install electric vehicle charging stations,” Shepard said to Gainesville City Council at its work session Thursday, Feb. 24.