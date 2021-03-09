Hall Schools superintendent lobbies for school board member pay raise

Schofield admitted the job of a board member doesn’t offer a livable wage for individuals and often pushes members to place board obligations above their full-time job. He stated the cost of campaigning for an election to become a board member and the time commitment once in the seat is “considerable.”

Schofield presented a resolution to raise the pay at Monday’s board meeting, and it was unanimously approved by the school board. The matter is now in the hands of the Hall County legislative delegation, which would have to authorize the pay bump.