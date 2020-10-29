Hall election files leaked by hackers, reports show

A computer hacker who took over Hall County networks in a ransomware attack first reported Oct. 7 has released election files after a ransom was not paid, the Wall Street Journal has reported.



The website of the DoppelPaymer ransomware group claims that Hall is one of several organizations whose “time to pay is over.” The Wall Street Journal’s review of the files found named individuals with provisional ballots that were flagged for signatures not matching; voter names and registration numbers; and an election equipment inventory. The Times has been unable to independently confirm the journal’s reporting.

The attack has slowed the process of verifying voter signatures on absentee ballots, The Times has previously reported. One of the databases used to verify signatures has been down, although signatures can be manually verified and some are available on a state database that has been unaffected. Voting machines are provided by the state and were unaffected by the attacks on county networks.

County spokeswoman Katie Crumley declined to comment Thursday, Oct. 29, on whether election information had been released or details about the attack. Chairman Richard Higgins of the Hall County Board of Commissioners declined to comment, referring questions to Crumley.

Commissioner Billy Powell said the county has still not received a ransom request from the hackers. Commission Chairman Richard Higgins declined to comment on the matter.

Commissioners Kathy Cooper, Jeff Stowe and Shelly Echols did not immediately respond to request for comment.

