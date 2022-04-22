Hall County's COVID-19 rental aid program to end in May

People who make under 80% of area median income are eligible to apply, and those who make under 50% will be more highly prioritized. Renters and landlords can visit Hall County’s website for full eligibility requirements and applications.

Once the portal closes, pending applications from landlords and tenants will still be processed, and Hall County’s call center will remain open to answer questions and concerns from citizens.

Applicants in need of rental or utility assistance will now be directed to the State of Georgia’s rental assistance program to ensure they can still receive assistance if needed.

The county has received a total of about $16.6 million since the program started about a year ago. The portal will close sometime in May depending on how many new applications the county receives, said Katie Crumley, a county spokesperson. The money will be distributed likely up until early June.