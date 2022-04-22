Hall County's COVID-19 rental aid program to end in May

In May, Hall County will close its Emergency Rental Assistance portal, a program that has given renters and landlords relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of April 14, the county has given out about $12.4 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 3,000 applicants who were affected financially by the pandemic, according to the latest data from Hall County. The county applied for additional money for the program last December and extended into 2022. The program launched on April 6, 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
People who make under 80% of area median income are eligible to apply, and those who make under 50% will be more highly prioritized. Renters and landlords can visit Hall County’s website for full eligibility requirements and applications.
Once the portal closes, pending applications from landlords and tenants will still be processed, and Hall County’s call center will remain open to answer questions and concerns from citizens.
Applicants in need of rental or utility assistance will now be directed to the State of Georgia’s rental assistance program to ensure they can still receive assistance if needed.
The county has received a total of about $16.6 million since the program started about a year ago. The portal will close sometime in May depending on how many new applications the county receives, said Katie Crumley, a county spokesperson. The money will be distributed likely up until early June.