Hall County verifies a few more ballots, certifies its election results

While Georgia had not finished counting votes as of Tuesday afternoon, the Hall County elections board voted to certify county results Monday evening.
The board first met at 4:30 p.m., when Wurtz told them that of the 300 provisional ballots in the election, 81 were eligible to be counted after staff review. Voters cast provisional ballots if they are unable to provide photo identification when voting in person or their name is not listed as registered in that precinct when they go to vote.
Wurtz said the rejected ballots were not eligible for counting because they were missing photo identification or a signature or were from people not registered to vote in Hall or Georgia.
The board voted to accept the 81 provisional ballots for counting, then went to the county elections office, where the ballots were opened and scanned. If the scanner rejected a ballot, the ballot then went to an adjudication panel for review. Panels had also previously reviewed absentee ballots that could not be scanned for various reasons, such as if the ballot had a stray mark or an "overvote" of too many votes in one race.
Each panel includes a Republican, a Democrat and an elections board member. On Monday, the panel reviewing provisional ballots included Republican Theresa Webb, Democrat Mike Parker and Tom Smiley, the chairman of the elections board. Smiley does not represent either party in his role on the board.
Board members and staff spent about an hour Monday opening, scanning and reviewing provisional ballots, then returned to an open elections board meeting for certifying the results.
A total of 91,035 people voted in Hall in the election. Trump took the majority of the votes for the presidential election in Hall, with 64,170 votes compared to Biden's 25,031 and 1,322 votes going to Libertarian Jo Jorgensen. Not every voter in Hall made a choice for president.
