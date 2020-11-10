Hall County verifies a few more ballots, certifies its election results

While Georgia had not finished counting votes as of Tuesday afternoon, the Hall County elections board voted to certify county results Monday evening.

The board first met at 4:30 p.m., when Wurtz told them that of the 300 provisional ballots in the election, 81 were eligible to be counted after staff review. Voters cast provisional ballots if they are unable to provide photo identification when voting in person or their name is not listed as registered in that precinct when they go to vote.