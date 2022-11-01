Hall County names new director of parks and community services

Hall County will promote Brent Holloway to the position of Director of Parks and Community Services, which was left vacant in late-June following the death of Mike Little.









Holloway, named assistant director of Parks and Leisure in January, was selected by county officials to fill the position Tuesday.



“Brent has a wealth of knowledge and experience to draw from to serve in this new role,” County Administrator Jack Connell said. “He has worked passionately to provide services to Hall County residents in every role he’s held, and we know he will continue to provide that same level of dedication.”







Holloway, who began working part-time with the county in 2013 while earning his business degree with Georgia Southwestern, took on a full-time position as athletics coordinator in 2015. He then became facility coordinator for Mulberry Creek Community Center in 2017 before being named assistant director of Parks and Leisure this year.





He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northwestern State University, and another in business with a concentration in accounting from Georgia Southwestern.





Holloway, who resides in Hall County with his wife and two daughters, expressed gratitude for being named to the new role before offering words of remembrance to his predecessor.





“What I appreciate most about this opportunity is the chance to play a tangible role in improving the quality of life for the people of Hall County,” Holloway said. “My wife and I have made our home here, we’re raising our kids here, our community is here, and our parks and community services offer a way to give back. I’m sincerely humbled by this opportunity. No one can replace our previous director, Mike Little, and what he meant to our department and the people whose lives he touched through his work, but he left a great staff of incredible people in place and we’re looking forward to carrying on his legacy of service.”



