Hall County libraries, government allow more visitors as COVID-19 numbers decline

Hall County’s libraries will soon return to normal operations, and the government center is widening its window for residents to book appointments thanks to declining COVID-19 numbers.

Libraries, with the exception of the North Hall Technology Center, will reopen to the public Feb. 15. The North Hall facility will remain open only for appointments and curbside service until further notice. Libraries have recently been limited to curbside pickup.

The Hall County Government Center on Browns Bridge Road will expand its hours for appointments by two hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, also beginning Feb. 15. The facility had recently been limited to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Over the past few weeks, the COVID-19 statistical data has decreased for the Hall County community,” Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. “Given this information, in addition to the numerous social distancing practices that are in place at the government center, we are carefully expanding our appointment-only hours ...”

Requiring appointments has allowed the county to manage the number of people in the facility on Browns Bridge Road and clean and disinfect areas, county officials have said.

A complete list of departments available for appointment-only services can be found at www.hallcounty.org. Citizens can schedule an appointment by calling 770-535-8288. Residents are also encouraged to do business online.

