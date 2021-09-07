Hall County government requires masks for staff, citing CDC guidelines

Hall County is now requiring staff members wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.



County administration notified staff of the change on Friday, Sept. 3, county spokeswoman Katie Crumley said, and the new guidelines went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 7. This latest requirement applies only to administrative staff, and there are some departments that may set different guidelines, Crumley said.

Hall County courts reinstated its mask mandate on July 30.

Hall County is a high-risk area for transmission of COVID-19, according to the CDC, and the county will continue to follow these guidelines, Crumley said.

At the Board of Commissioners work session Tuesday, commissioners were seated farther apart and staff had slightly different, more spread-out seating as well. Commissioners did not wear masks during the meeting, and county officials were allowed to take their masks off when presenting items to the board. Crumley said that when speaking to the public in this way, commissioners and other staff are allowed to remove masks so they may be heard better and because they are distanced enough from others to do so.

“We are following CDC’s recommendations,” Crumley said. “Therefore, we are following their recommendations to mask in public areas. Really the only time masks are off for staff is when they are in their own offices.”