Hall County Government Center closes to reduce coronavirus spread

The Hall County Government Center is closed to the public through Friday, April 3, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The Hall County Board of Commissioners work session scheduled for Monday, March 23, and the voting meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26, have been canceled.

"As we continue to learn about the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are constantly re-evaluating our practices and procedures to ensure they are in step with the White House and Centers for Disease Control's guidelines," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said in a statement. "The first priority of the Hall County Board of Commissioners is the safety of our employees, visitors and citizens."

A limited number of employees will still report to the government center each day to provide basic and essential services. Those employees will be required to practice social distancing and other hygiene measures advised by the CDC. The county has also increased sanitation at its facilities countywide.

In addition to the government center, Hall County community centers, libraries, park pavilions, park restrooms and the Senior Life Center have been closed. The Hall County Animal Shelter has closed to the public, but staff will continue to care for the animals on a daily basis.

Parks and library programming have been canceled until further notice, and the Hall County Courthouse has scaled back its operations but remains open for essential matters following a statewide judicial emergency declaration last week. The Hall County Correctional Institute is also scaling back inmate work details.

The Hall County Landfill, Recycling Center and compactor sites will remain open.

Check the county website to see if your business can be done online. People can pay property taxes and renew vehicle registrations through the website.

Compiled from Hall County Government press release