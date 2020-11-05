Hall County community centers to return to normal hours Nov. 9

Hall County’s community centers will soon return to their normal operating hours from before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 9, all three facilities, East Hall Community Center, Mulberry Creek Community Center and North Hall Community Center, will open Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“After operating the community centers for several months with limited hours, we feel strongly that we can expand our hours of operation while maintaining a safe and healthy environment for visitors in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hall County Parks & Leisure Director Mike Little said in a statement.
Fitness centers will be available for use by six to eight people at a time, and equipment will be cleaned routinely, according to the news release. Restrooms will also be disinfected regularly.
Community centers were among the county facilities closed due to the pandemic in the spring but were reopened this summer on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. They had remained closed on Saturdays.