Hall County announces two leadership moves

Two Hall County employees will be promoted to assistant county administrator roles.

One of the two assistant administrative positions – which had remained vacant since early July – will soon be filled by Casey Ramsey, who currently serves as Hall County’s director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Communications and Strategic Engagement Manager Katie Crumley has been named for the second assistant county administrator position. Both Ramsey and Crumley are expected to assume their new roles Jan. 1.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins expressed confidence in the recent promotions, stating “succession planning has set them up for continued success in meeting goals and implementing the county’s strategic plan.”

Zach Propes, who was recently promoted to county administrator, described both Ramsey and Crumley as qualified candidates for the top leadership positions.

“Due to the roles they’ve served in, (Ramsey) and (Crumley) have both been deeply involved in the implementation of Hall County’s strategic plan and the attainment of multiple long-range goals for the organization,” Propes said. “With more than 30 years devoted to Hall County government between them, they will be bringing forward a wealth of knowledge, a thorough understanding of the development that has happened in Hall County thus far, and a vested interest in ensuring Hall County continues to be a strong and vibrant community.”

Zach Brackett, emergency management operations and special projects manager, will succeed Ramsey as director..

In conjunction with the recent promotions, Hall County Attorney Van Stephens announced that he’s retiring, which will take effect in January. Bill Linkous, the current deputy county attorney, is expected to assume Stephens’ role.