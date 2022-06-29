Hall community center closed for parks director’s memorial service

North Hall Community and Technology Center will close Friday and Saturday, July 1-2, as friends and family pay respects to Mike Little, Hall County’s director of parks and community services who died Saturday, June 25.
Visitation for Little, who was 58, will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the community room of the facility at 4175 Nopone Road, and a memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.
Little started as the facilities manager at Allen Creek Soccer Complex in 2001 and was named parks director in 2011.
The facility will reopen Sunday.