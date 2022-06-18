Group protests gun violence at Rep. Andrew Clyde's Gainesville office

Rep. Clyde, R-Athens, owns a gun shop in Athens and describes himself as a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. He is running against Mike Ford, chair of the Hall County Democratic Party, for the U.S House 9th District. The winner will be decided in the Nov. 8 election.

Clyde’s campaign poster features a black assault rifle with a pledge to “protect the 2nd.”

Clyde has said that the solution to school shootings consists in arming school employees, securing the perimeter and establishing a single point of entry.

“We don’t need to harden schools,” Judy Kreps said to a staff assistant working the front desk. “Guns are the problem.”

As a gun shop owner, she said, Clyde “profits by more dead children and more dead teachers.”

Clyde’s staffers said he was in Washington D.C. He could not be reached for comment.