This government office is reopening on Mondays after a month of renovations

The tax commissioner’s office will once again be open to the public on Mondays starting Dec. 19 following a month of renovations at the Hall County Government Center.
County officials said the tax assessor’s office will for now remain on the lower level of the facility as renovations continue.
“The priority was to get our public facing areas completed as quickly as possible so our ability to provide service was affected as little as possible,” County Administrator Jock Connell said.
Signs will be located around the Hall County Government Center to remind visitors of the changes, according to county officials, and staff will be available to direct visitors to various departments.
Hall County officials said a number of services can be completed online, from tax payments to renewal of decals at hallcountytax.org.
They said residents can “remit payment by mail or use the secure drive-up drop box” at the Hall County Government Center.
A tag kiosk is also located at the Kroger on Jesse Jewell Parkway and another at the Kroger located on Spout Springs Road.