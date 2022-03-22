Getting to know new Flowery Branch City Councilman Joe Mezzanotte

A longtime resident of Conyers, Joe Mezzanotte saw how fast growth affected that area, especially with traffic.

He wants to do his part as a Flowery Branch resident — and new City Council member — to ensure growth doesn’t overrun the South Hall town.

“It’ll be interesting to see how successful we can be in balancing everything,” Mezzanotte said, looking ahead to his new term.

The Wisconsin native sat down with The Times last week to talk a little about his history and what he’d like to do on the council, following his March 15 election to the Post 2 seat. Mezzanotte replaced Ed Asbridge, who now serves as mayor, and his term ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Mezzanotte, 72, left Wisconsin for New Jersey on a track scholarship to Princeton University, where he would earn an engineering degree.

He ended up in a career running manufacturing plants throughout the U.S., a job that would demand much of his time. Recalling one stint, he said, “I’d be lucky if I was home two weekends a month.”