Georgia lawmakers meet in riot's wake, and amid COVID-19, with election reform on minds

Ralston's statement was a contrast to the misinformation from the Trump campaign that dominated recent election hearings in the House and Senate. It came as both Republican and Democratic members made pleas for unity and cooperation, statements typically easier to make on the first day of a session, before hard votes on divisive bills.



Guests were limited in the House and banned in the Senate during the 40-day session's ceremonial opening, a day that usually features grandchildren wriggling on laps. Due to pandemic protocols, all 180 House members were sworn in not at once, but rather in four socially distanced waves.

Senators for the first time are required to wear masks, Miller said.

Masks were optional in the 56-member Senate during the tail end of last year's sessions and during committee hearings since, even though multiple senators were sickened with the respiratory illness. Masks were mandated in the House last year.

Both chambers are requiring members and staff to take twice-weekly saliva tests to try to slow the spread of the virus. And they've also banned legislative pages as well as the usual processions of beauty queens and 4-H members who are normally honored at the legislature.

Other business is supposed to proceed semi-normally, although Ralston said that could change if illness runs rampant. Lawmakers took a break from March until June last year when the coronavirus first began spreading in Georgia.

"I think it's just going to be a decision that's going to be made quickly," Ralston told reporters Thursday. "We may have to make decisions kind of on the fly if the (infection) rate spikes here."

House members are still spread between the House floor, what's normally the visitor's gallery, and a committee room, although the House bought an electronic voting system that's supposed to avoid the oral roll calls that dragged House business to a crawl last June.

Monday saw both chambers affirm leaders that the majority Republican caucuses agreed to in November. They are also passing rules, with some tweaks from usual because of the virus. Some veteran lobbyists said they plan to stay away as much as possible, although that could change as the session rises to its midpoint crescendo — crossover day — when a bill must advance to the opposite chamber, and at the end, when leaders can rewrite bills on the fly, resurrecting proposals that had appeared dead.

Kemp will give a socially distant State of the State address and release his budget on Thursday. The House and Senate plan joint budget hearings for the following week, when the full chambers are unlikely to meet.

Reporter Jeff Gill contributed to this report.