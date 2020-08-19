Gainesville Water Resources reports sewer spill in Squirrel Creek

The Gainesville Department of Water Resources has reported a sewer spill into Squirrel Creek, a tributary of Lake Lanier.

At about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, a pipe burst at a Gainesville wastewater lift station, according to a city news release. Maintenance staff turned the pump off remotely at about 7:45 p.m. and went to the area. The water resource department estimates the overflow occurred for about 20 minutes. The station returned to normal operation by about 10 p.m.

The city estimates that about half of the spill was contained on the site and the other half, about 14,000 gallons, went into the creek. Squirrel Creek is located near Thompson Bridge Road, north of Gainesville.