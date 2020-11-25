Gainesville plans sewer expansion near U.S. 129

Gainesville Water Resources is planning a $28 million sewer expansion that would serve some areas along U.S. 129, and the public can learn more about the plans at an upcoming community meeting.
The project would be funded by a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority that would have an interest rate of 0.13%, according to Water Resources Director Linda MacGregor.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7
Where: Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility Training Room, 2641 Old Flowery Branch Road, Gainesville
“It’s important that we (provide sewer service) so that we’re returning water to Lake Lanier,” MacGregor said. “That’s important for the whole river basin, that we’re taking water out of Lanier and serving a large part of Hall County with water. The more of that water we can return to Lake Lanier, the better the whole river system works. This is the next area to provide sewer service to.”
MacGregor said the city has identified the new service area as the “129 south corridor,” which would include the area toward Gillsville Highway and the future home of the Gainesville 85 Business Park, which will be located near the Allen Creek Soccer Complex. MacGregor said a planned 375-home subdivision near the intersection of U.S. 129 and Gillsville Highway would also be served by the sewer system. The developer of that subdivision will be contributing $1.4 million toward the cost of the extension, she said.
People living in the area who want to start getting sewer service could work with the city to set that up, MacGregor said.
Gainesville Water Resources has a lift station already on Monroe Drive, so the area does see some sewer service, but this project would extend it, MacGregor said. The projects would include two new lift stations, one near the intersection of U.S. 129 and Gillsville Highway, and another at the south end of the Gainesville 85 Business Park site.
MacGregor said construction would begin next year after confirmation of the loan and design for the project.
The city is required to hold a public meeting as part of the loan application process. To learn more about the project or provide input, people can attend the meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Flat Creek Water Reclamation Facility.