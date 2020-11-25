Gainesville plans sewer expansion near U.S. 129

“It’s important that we (provide sewer service) so that we’re returning water to Lake Lanier,” MacGregor said. “That’s important for the whole river basin, that we’re taking water out of Lanier and serving a large part of Hall County with water. The more of that water we can return to Lake Lanier, the better the whole river system works. This is the next area to provide sewer service to.”



MacGregor said the city has identified the new service area as the “129 south corridor,” which would include the area toward Gillsville Highway and the future home of the Gainesville 85 Business Park, which will be located near the Allen Creek Soccer Complex. MacGregor said a planned 375-home subdivision near the intersection of U.S. 129 and Gillsville Highway would also be served by the sewer system. The developer of that subdivision will be contributing $1.4 million toward the cost of the extension, she said.