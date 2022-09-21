Gainesville expands downtown dining district, changes alcohol rules

In Gainesville, you can now get a glass of wine while getting your hair cut, or enjoy a cocktail on the Midland Greenway.
The Gainesville City Council on Tuesday approved a number of changes to its alcohol laws.
The city’s downtown dining district roughly doubled in size, with its Southern boundary expanding from Jesse Jewell Parkway all the way to Industrial Boulevard.
Two additional licensing types: Downtown Pub/Wine Lounge and Managed Amenity Area.
The 50-50 ratio requiring providers to keep sales of alcohol below 50% now applies only to liquor.
The “main goal” of expanding the downtown dining district, said Mayor Sam Couvillion, was to “pull in the Midland Greenway.”
“We have a lot of events and this will keep people from having to get special event permits,” he said. “Plus with the new developments it will accommodate business and such on that side of the bridge.”
In Gainesville’s downtown dining district, people can carry out up to two unsealed alcoholic beverages of 16 ounces each in plastic cups from noon until midnight from a restaurant or growler shop. The rule applies to any alcoholic beverage, as long as you stay within the dining district.
Assistant City Manager Angela Sheppard explained the two new licenses.
“With the Downtown Pub/Wine Lounges, places like Cork could start doing beer and wine, because right now what Cork It does is offer wine samples, and they do wine tastings,” Sheppard said. “But this would allow them to just outright sell beer and wine.”
The new license also applies to growler stores like Downtown Drafts and Tap it, eliminating ounce limitations.
“They have package licenses that (allow them to) give you samples — now, we allow large samples, like a whole glass is a sample — but there's ounce limitations in our current ordinance,” Sheppard said. “What this does is just allows them to sell beer and wine outright without ounce limitations.”
As for the Managed Amenity Area, she explained: “We put that in there for like hair salons to be able to sell a glass of wine.” As long as alcohol sales don’t exceed 40%, a retail business is in the clear.