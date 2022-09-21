Gainesville expands downtown dining district, changes alcohol rules

In Gainesville, you can now get a glass of wine while getting your hair cut, or enjoy a cocktail on the Midland Greenway.



The Gainesville City Council on Tuesday approved a number of changes to its alcohol laws.

The city’s downtown dining district roughly doubled in size, with its Southern boundary expanding from Jesse Jewell Parkway all the way to Industrial Boulevard. Two additional licensing types: Downtown Pub/Wine Lounge and Managed Amenity Area. The 50-50 ratio requiring providers to keep sales of alcohol below 50% now applies only to liquor.

The “main goal” of expanding the downtown dining district, said Mayor Sam Couvillion, was to “pull in the Midland Greenway.”