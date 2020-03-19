Gainesville closes city facilities, parks to remain open

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Gainesville Times is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, all city of Gainesville administrative offices, fire stations, the public safety complex, parks and recreation buildings and the Gainesville-Hall County Senior Life Center will be closed to the public indefinitely.
All essential city services, including police, fire, water, sanitary sewer and trash pickup, will continue as usual.
On the city website, people can make payments and find contact information for city departments.
Compiled from city of Gainesville press release.