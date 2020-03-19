BREAKING
Live updates: Novel coronavirus in Hall County and North Georgia
Hospital leaders urge social distancing, say testing is limited
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville closes city facilities, parks to remain open
Parks and rec buildings closing, however
City of Gainesville Administrative Building1.jpg
Megan Reed
The Times
Updated: March 19, 2020, 8:14 p.m.

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Gainesville Times is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, all city of Gainesville administrative offices, fire stations, the public safety complex, parks and recreation buildings and the Gainesville-Hall County Senior Life Center will be closed to the public indefinitely. 

All essential city services, including police, fire, water, sanitary sewer and trash pickup, will continue as usual. 

On the city website, people can make payments and find contact information for city departments. 

Compiled from city of Gainesville press release.

Friends to Follow social media