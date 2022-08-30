Flowery Branch sewer plant expansion just got a lot pricier. Here’s how the city is reacting

Flowery Branch officials are feeling sticker shock over the city’s much-needed sewer plant expansion.

The project was budgeted at about $23 million, but bids came in about six weeks ago at between $52 million and $57 million, City Manager Tonya Parrish said after a City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 29, to discuss the issue.

“I was floored,” Mayor Ed Asbridge said.

“We’re going to keep trying to get that price lower,” Parrish said “We’ve got to do something. We’ve got so many irons in the fire for so many different options, but we just simply don’t know if any of it will pan out.”