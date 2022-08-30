Flowery Branch sewer plant expansion just got a lot pricier. Here’s how the city is reacting

Flowery Branch officials are feeling sticker shock over the city’s much-needed sewer plant expansion.
The project was budgeted at about $23 million, but bids came in about six weeks ago at between $52 million and $57 million, City Manager Tonya Parrish said after a City Council meeting Monday, Aug. 29, to discuss the issue.
“I was floored,” Mayor Ed Asbridge said.
“We’re going to keep trying to get that price lower,” Parrish said “We’ve got to do something. We’ve got so many irons in the fire for so many different options, but we just simply don’t know if any of it will pan out.”
The council directed city officials to stop accepting sewer applications until the future becomes clearer. “We have to slow this train, to be able to take a breath for a moment and get this figured out,” Parrish said.
She said the city has “some developments going on that are going to be really disappointed they’re not going to be able to get sewer yet. But everyone has known for about two years that sewer is first-come, first-serve, and it may not be available.”
Flowery Branch is growing fast, with development taking place across the city. Projects also are regularly being proposed, including a 335-home housing development on Gainesville Street that has gotten first approval from the council and a 197-unit, active-adult apartment complex that’s up for a public hearing Thursday, Sept. 1.
“For the most part, over the last two to three years, most of the (residential) growth has been high-density,” Trey Gavin, an engineer working with the city on the sewer project, told the council. “We’re seeing a lot of townhomes built, we’re seeing a lot of apartment complexes, and this puts more of a strain on our wastewater system.”
As for the higher project costs, he said, “We are seeing increases in costs for all materials and all equipment. Labor increases are staggering.”
Gavin said he hopes a resolution can be brought before the council “as quickly as possible because every day it seems like prices continue to move upward.”
“The cost of time is a great concern,” he added.
The city is operating at 900,000 million gallons per day. The expansion would add 1.3 million gallons per day, Gavin said.
Moving forward, “we’re trying to figure out what is affordable for the city, what is affordable for the ratepayer,” he said.