Flowery Branch OK with sales tax distribution amount

The Flowery Branch City Council gave its OK Thursday, June 16, to its share of local option sales tax money, or LOST, a revenue source that’s negotiated among local governments every 10 years.

The city’s share increases from 2.9% to 4.6% under a proposal showing the distribution amounts.

Once a decade, most Georgia counties renegotiate how local option sales tax money will get distributed. The one-penny sales tax, also called LOST, must be agreed upon by the county and cities making up 50% or more of the municipal population.

LOST is similar to other local option sales taxes such as SPLOST, which is used for specific capital projects voted on by residents in a referendum. LOST money is used for general government operations.

Hall County and all nine municipalities whose boundaries are partially in the county have until July 23 to submit their resolution to the Department of Revenue.