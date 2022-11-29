Flowery Branch looking to create new director's position

Flowery Branch is looking to create a new position, director of public works and utilities.
The city has public works and water/wastewater departments, now with a director for each of those departments.
The new position would be a director over both departments. A manager in each department would be “responsible for the day-to-day operations,” according to a city document.
“The functions and duties of the departments are closely related and the employees of each department cross over into the other, especially with water and sewer lines,” the document states.
Projected salary amounts for the positions weren’t available.
Pay ranges would be determined by the city manager within the public works, water and sewer budgets, according to an ordinance on the matter.
The Flowery Branch City Council will hear the proposal at its meeting on Thursday.
Flowery Branch City Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.