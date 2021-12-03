Flowery Branch has an open council seat. An election is set for spring

Former Councilman Ed Asbridge was elected mayor in the November election, and he resigned from his Post 2 seat in August after he announced he would run for mayor.
To fill the Post 2 seat, Flowery Branch will hold a special election on March 15. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5410 W. Pine St.
The qualifying period will be held Feb. 14-16, and the fee for candidates will be $144.
The voter registration deadline for the special election will be 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
The Post 2 term would expire on Dec. 31, 2023.