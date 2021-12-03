By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Flowery Branch has an open council seat. An election is set for spring
City Hall.jpg
Flowery Branch City Hall - photo by Scott Rogers

Former Councilman Ed Asbridge was elected mayor in the November election, and he resigned from his Post 2 seat in August after he announced he would run for mayor. 

To fill the Post 2 seat, Flowery Branch will hold a special election on March 15. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5410 W. Pine St. 

The qualifying period will be held Feb. 14-16, and the fee for candidates will be $144. 

The voter registration deadline for the special election will be 5 p.m. Feb. 14. 

The Post 2 term would expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

