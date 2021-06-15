Flowery Branch has big City Council agenda this week. What they're considering that affects you

Here’s a look at the agenda:



Final vote set on tax rate

The tax rate is proposed to stay at 3.264 mills, but that would mean higher taxes for anyone who saw their property values increase in the past year.

Under state law, not rolling the rate back to a “revenue-neutral” level is considered a tax increase, and three public hearings must be scheduled. To keep the revenue amount at the same level as it was last year, the city would have to reduce the tax rate to 3.116 mills.

The third hearing will take place Thursday, with a vote by council to follow.

Under the tax rate formula, 1 mill equals $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value. So, a $250,000 home would be taxed at $326.40.

Budget includes sewer plant project

The fiscal 2022 budget, which takes effect July 1, is up for adoption.

The budget has a $6 million general fund, which covers daily operations, including salaries. The city proposes to add several positions in 2021-22, including additional staffing in police. Earlier this year, city officials discussed beefing up the payroll in response to the city’s rapid growth.

Flowery Branch operates with several other budgets, including its water/sewer capital projects fund. At $13 million, that fund is especially large this year, as the city embarks on an expansion of its sewer plant — also to keep up with growth.