Flowery Branch has big City Council agenda this week. What they're considering that affects you

Flowery Branch City Council tackles city finances, including next year’s budget and millage rate that could increase taxes for some, and its long-range plans at its meeting Thursday, June 17.
Here’s a look at the agenda:
Final vote set on tax rate
The tax rate is proposed to stay at 3.264 mills, but that would mean higher taxes for anyone who saw their property values increase in the past year.
Under state law, not rolling the rate back to a “revenue-neutral” level is considered a tax increase, and three public hearings must be scheduled. To keep the revenue amount at the same level as it was last year, the city would have to reduce the tax rate to 3.116 mills.
The third hearing will take place Thursday, with a vote by council to follow.
Under the tax rate formula, 1 mill equals $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value. So, a $250,000 home would be taxed at $326.40.
Budget includes sewer plant project
The fiscal 2022 budget, which takes effect July 1, is up for adoption.
The budget has a $6 million general fund, which covers daily operations, including salaries. The city proposes to add several positions in 2021-22, including additional staffing in police. Earlier this year, city officials discussed beefing up the payroll in response to the city’s rapid growth.
Flowery Branch operates with several other budgets, including its water/sewer capital projects fund. At $13 million, that fund is especially large this year, as the city embarks on an expansion of its sewer plant — also to keep up with growth.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Taxes, budgets, digital sign and comprehensive plan among agenda items
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17
Where: Flowery Branch City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.
City’s comprehensive plan up for vote
After months of review and public scrutiny, Flowery Branch’s Comprehensive Plan 2041, a 20-year plan guiding Flowery Branch’s future growth, is set for approval.
The plan will specifically address how the city should develop over the next two decades, factoring in economic development, housing and quality of life.
Local governments “must maintain and regularly update their comprehensive plan to be eligible for certain grants and loans,” according to the city.
The document has been checked off by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission. Upon approval, it will be forwarded to the GMRC.
Fate of digital sign may be decided
A vote may come on whether to spend $42,000 to repair/upgrade the city’s digital welcome sign off Interstate 985 at Spout Springs Road.
The issue came up at the June 3 City Council meeting. Council members expressed concerns about repairs, given the sign’s history of not working properly and whether it’s at the best location.
The council voted to table the matter until the next meeting on June 17 to give city staft time to explore other angles, including checking with a company that has been tapped by the city to put up public signs around the city.