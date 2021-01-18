Flowery Branch could extend state of emergency until March 9. What that means

“The outbreak of COVID-19 within the State of Georgia, and in particular Hall County, and the rapidly evolving threat to health and safety posed by that outbreak continues to create an emergency condition involving public safety and the preservation of public services,” a resolution set to come up for a vote by the council on Thursday, Jan. 21, reads.

Basically, the action would mean that the city would hold public meetings by teleconference.

Previously, the city had a state of emergency in place from March 24 to May 21, 2020, joining other area governments passing resolutions and emergency orders laying out exactly what is permitted in each local municipality.

Currently, several Hall County government departments are open for appointments only “until further notice,” according to the Hall County website.

Gainesville City Council meetings, meanwhile, are recorded, then posted to Facebook for later viewing.

“We are evaluating the need to bring back live streaming, but that discussion remains ongoing,” spokeswoman Christina Santee said in an email last week.

“Our council meetings normally do not see much in-person participation by the public,” she said.

The municipal courtroom, which voting sessions are held, “has been able to comfortably and safely accommodate all in attendance,” Santee said. “If needed, the large lobby could serve as a staging area or another space to seat guests as the meeting could be shown on TVs in that space.”