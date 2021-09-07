Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew says why he was asked to resign from his job

Former Flowery Branch City Manager Bill Andrew said Tuesday, Sept. 7, he was asked to leave his position in May so the city “could go in a new direction.”

“That's all I know,” he said in a text.

Andrew, who has a new job as city manager of Oxford in Newton County, spoke for the first time, albeit briefly, about his May 12 departure, which was announced in a May 11 press release from the city.

The release said Flowery Branch City Council had accepted Andrew’s resignation and that City Clerk Vickie Short had been named interim city manager. No reason was given for the resignation.

“We are grateful for the service and professionalism which Mr. Andrew brought to the role and for his dedicated service to the residents and businesses of Flowery Branch,” Mayor Mike Miller said in the release. “We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Miller could not be reached for immediate comment on Tuesday.

Ed Asbridge, who was councilman at the time of Andrews' departure, declined to comment. Asbridge later resigned to run for mayor unopposed. He will become mayor on Jan. 1.

Andrew began his new job Aug. 30.



“I'm very excited about working with the Oxford community and the mayor and council,” he said. “There are a lot of great projects on the horizon. I certainly wish Flowery Branch all the best and continued success.”

A press release from Oxford says Andrew “is amply prepared for the challenge of managing Oxford’s staff and overseeing the affairs of our city.”

Meanwhile, Flowery Branch is seeking Andrew’s replacement.

City Council voted July 15 to pay Athens-based Mercer Group Associates $21,700 to conduct the search.

“Mercer will focus its resources and efforts with a goal of having a city manager selected within 90 days after receiving notice to proceed,” according to a June 24 letter from the firm to the city.

“This appointment is an important decision, and the selection process should be conducted carefully to ensure that the person selected truly satisfies the unique needs of the city.”



