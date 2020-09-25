Find out if you are one of the 96,000 Georgians who could still qualify for federal unemployment related to the pandemic

Nearly $1 billion in federal unemployment benefits have been distributed to 623,720 Georgians, as part of money the state received from the federal Lost Wages Assistance program since last week, the Georgia Department of Labor said Thursday, Sept. 24.

About 96,000 people could still qualify for a federal payment, labor department spokeswoman Kersha Cartwright said.

“We have issued all of the LWA payments (deemed) eligible to release,” she said. “People who could still receive payments are those who have not answered a certification question (determining) if their unemployment was due to a disruption caused by COVID-19."