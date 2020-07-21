Congress deciding future of federal $600 weekly jobless benefit set to expire

A debate may be raging in Washington, D.C., over whether to extend federal unemployment benefits, as well as other help as part of a new stimulus package. But locals say there’s still widespread need, and the benefits are still needed.

“My practice has been hit hard and I remain partially unemployed due to the drop in people who are either unable or unwilling to venture out,” Gainesville acupuncturist Steve Collins said this week. “My patient load has dropped in half and if it weren't for (funding assistance), I very well might be on the street.”

Despite some positive signs, unemployment is a rampant problem nationally, and congressional leaders are considering an extension to the federal jobless benefit, which is set to end Saturday, July 25. The federal CARES Act, a coronavirus relief law enacted in March, provided an extra $600 weekly through July 31 to Americans receiving jobless benefits.

A package from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, being crafted this week behind closed doors, is expected to replace the $600 with a smaller amount.

It’s one of the more controversial aspects of stimulus funding. Critics have said that between state and federal jobless money, workers are getting more money than they were while employed and thus, have no incentive to return to work.

One crack in that argument is that “unemployed workers must attest each week that they haven’t refused an offer of work to keep receiving benefits,” according to the Georgia Department of Labor. “Generally, if you reject an employer’s call to return to work, then you have quit your job and are no longer eligible for unemployment compensation.”

In Georgia, $6.5 billion in federal supplement was distributed between March 21 and June 11, or nearly two-thirds of the state’s total distribution of $9.5 billion during that period, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.