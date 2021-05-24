Even government providing right of way for Sardis Connector

Hall County is looking to contribute nearly 1 acre in right of way at its compactor site at 3166 Brackett Drive for the new Sardis Connector.
Hall is buying right of way on 159 parcels for the long-awaited project, with 12 properties secured, 98 approved for negotiations and 49 in final appraisals, said Katie Crumley, county spokeswoman.
Right of way acquisition is expected to be done by July 2022, and construction is projected to be done in 2024. The $60 million project calls for a new four-lane between Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 in West Hall to Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60 in North Hall, using parts of Sardis Road.
The compactor site was built with the widening project in mind, said Srikanth Yamala, Hall’s public works and utilities director.
“We’re not losing any functionality” at the site, Yamala said.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners is set to vote on the matter at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.