Digging, grading underway on this new Flowery Branch events venue

Heavy grading and digging is underway for a planned amphitheater in downtown Flowery Branch.
And future uses of the venue excite City Manager Tonya Parrish.
“We can use the entire block for big block parties,” she said, speaking Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s South Hall Business Coalition meeting.
The city has more than 3,000 people attending “some of the block parties now, so we can’t wait to see what they will look like moving forward.”
The amphitheater will be on a site bounded by Church, Pine and Mitchell streets and next to Antebellum, a fine dining restaurant off Church and Main streets. It also will sit diagonally across from Flowery Branch City Hall.
The venue is part of a larger set of public improvement projects with an overall Aug. 7 completion date, although certain projects could be finished sooner. The amphitheater could be finished in June.
“Hopefully (this) summer, we will be booking events,” said Renee Carden, the city’s downtown events coordinator.
Also planned are an open-air, covered pavilion that will house a farmers market that could be done in May; new parking spaces along Railroad Avenue at the farmers market and on Main Street between Church and Mitchell streets; and a “woonerf,” or a Dutch-style, pedestrian-friendly area on Church Street Street between Main and Pine streets.