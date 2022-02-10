Digging, grading underway on this new Flowery Branch events venue

Heavy grading and digging is underway for a planned amphitheater in downtown Flowery Branch.

And future uses of the venue excite City Manager Tonya Parrish.

“We can use the entire block for big block parties,” she said, speaking Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s South Hall Business Coalition meeting.

The city has more than 3,000 people attending “some of the block parties now, so we can’t wait to see what they will look like moving forward.”