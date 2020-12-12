As COVID cases surge, lawmakers encourage precautions but stop short of mandates

Richard Higgins, chairman of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, said county officials get regular updates from health care providers about the pandemic. Until a vaccine is widely available, he said, the best way to stop the spread of the virus will be following public health guidelines that have been urged throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve been doing this for a number of months now, and it’s easy for people to get complacent about wearing a mask or social distancing,” Higgins said.

Local officials consulted with law enforcement and realized they could not enforce a mask mandate on private property and their options were limited, Higgins said.

Several local governments, along with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and NGHS, have formed the “hAll in” program, which encourages individuals, organizations and businesses to take a pledge and advertise their commitments to taking precautions.

The city of Gainesville is one of many entities that has signed on to the pledge.

“The city is obviously concerned about the recent COVID-19 numbers for both our state and community, and the census numbers at the hospital. Because of that, we continue to stress our community’s hALL IN Initiative,” Gainesville City Manager Bryan Lackey said in an email. “As for any other actions, we do not want to get ahead of the governor and any current or future steps he may take statewide.”

Gainesville Mayor Danny Dunagan said a mask mandate did not seem enforceable.

“The last thing I want to do is start fighting our citizens on not wearing a mask if they’re just not going to wear one, period,” he said. “I wish everyone, all the businesses, would join the hAll in initiative. … If everybody would do that, I think we would be just fine.”

Dunagan said the city is not currently looking at changing the hours of its offices but could reconsider if the city sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said the county was monitoring data from health officials and would make decisions about facility closures based on that data or direction from the state.