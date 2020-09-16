County has mailed out property tax statements for 2020

Hall County’s 2020 property tax statements were mailed Wednesday, Sept. 16, and payments are due Nov. 15.

The Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office offers five ways to pay:

Online at hallcountytax.org

By mail, using the return envelope provided with the statement, to P.O. Box 1579, Gainesville, Georgia 30503

Over the phone at 770-531-6950

Drop box located near the main doors of the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

In-office payments limited to exact cash only at the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

If a property changed ownership during the year, whoever owns a property on Jan. 1 of each year is responsible for that year's property tax. If a property is purchased or sold after Jan. 1, the buyer and seller are responsible for determining who will pay. Property owners should refer to the closing documents or the closing attorney to determine tax liability, according to a county news release.

For those with property tax escrow accounts, tax information is made available to mortgage companies, but the property owner still needs to ensure taxes are paid by the due date.

Property owners within the city limits of Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford and Oakwood will receive a separate city tax bill from that city.

The county mailed out about 91,060 statements, according to the news release.