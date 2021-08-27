Commissioners deny storage facility on Thompson Bridge despite proposed changes

Plans for a storage facility and medical office building were denied by the Hall County Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 26, after significant changes to the project weren’t enough to sway residents or the board.

The applicant, Dustin Barrett of D. Barrett Investment Properties, LLC, sought to rezone 5.7 acres from residential uses to planned commercial development at 3654 Thompson Bridge Road. It would have been next to a retirement community, Lanier Village Estates, whose residents have written many emails opposing the project, and many also attended Hall County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners meetings to voice their concerns.

The proposal recently underwent significant changes. It was first presented on June 7 to the Planning Commission with a car wash and a three-story storage facility, and last week plans for a car wash were changed to a new three-story medical office building.

The storage building would have remained essentially the same at 70,500 square feet in area and 43 feet high. The office building would have been 15,000 square feet. Plans also showed outdoor storage space for boats and recreational vehicles.







