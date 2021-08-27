Commissioners deny storage facility on Thompson Bridge despite proposed changes

Plans for a storage facility and medical office building were denied by the Hall County Board of Commissioners Thursday, Aug. 26, after significant changes to the project weren’t enough to sway residents or the board.
The applicant, Dustin Barrett of D. Barrett Investment Properties, LLC, sought to rezone 5.7 acres from residential uses to planned commercial development at 3654 Thompson Bridge Road. It would have been next to a retirement community, Lanier Village Estates, whose residents have written many emails opposing the project, and many also attended Hall County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners meetings to voice their concerns.
The proposal recently underwent significant changes. It was first presented on June 7 to the Planning Commission with a car wash and a three-story storage facility, and last week plans for a car wash were changed to a new three-story medical office building.
The storage building would have remained essentially the same at 70,500 square feet in area and 43 feet high. The office building would have been 15,000 square feet. Plans also showed outdoor storage space for boats and recreational vehicles.
It was tabled at the June 7 meeting and ultimately recommended for denial by the Planning Commission on June 21. Nearby residents and commissioners expressed concerns about the building’s height and late operating hours. It was tabled multiple times following the denial so that the applicant could consider other uses for the property.
Tyler Smith, an attorney with Smith, Gilliam, Williams & Miles representing Dustin Barrett, said Barrett had made concessions during the course of this application including amending operating hours, changing the use of the planned car wash and adding extra buffering between the property and neighbors.
But neighbors continued to oppose the project saying that their biggest concern — the height of the storage building, potentially visible from some nearby homes — had not been addressed. Four people spoke in opposition with the height of the building as one of their main concerns. One resident at Lanier Village Estates, Augie DeAugustinis, said he was worried the security lighting would also disturb the area.
Barrett said three stories were necessary for the storage building, because it would be cheaper to build vertically than to achieve the same total square footage with a wider and shorter facility.
District 2 Commissioner Billy Powell moved to deny the request, and the motion passed unanimously.
“I want to applaud both sides for taking the time to give input to each other to try to come to some agreement that everybody could live with,” Powell said. “But evidently all the compromising didn’t come out.”
Barrett said after the meeting that he plans to appeal the board’s decision. Applicants have 30 days to appeal a rezoning decision, and the appeal would be heard by Hall County Superior Court.