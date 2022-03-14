Cheers! A microbrewery is interested is downtown Flowery Branch, but this must happen to allow it

Raise your glasses beer lovers, microbreweries may be allowed in Flowery Branch.

The city is looking at possibly licensing and regulating such businesses, which would be allowed to make up 15,000 barrels of malt beverages per year.

“Although the city previously amended its zoning ordinance to allow for a microbrewery land use, it did not concurrently amend the alcoholic beverage ordinance to license and regulate such a business,” city documents state.



