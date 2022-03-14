Cheers! A microbrewery is interested is downtown Flowery Branch, but this must happen to allow it

Raise your glasses beer lovers, microbreweries may be allowed in Flowery Branch.
The city is looking at possibly licensing and regulating such businesses, which would be allowed to make up 15,000 barrels of malt beverages per year.
“Although the city previously amended its zoning ordinance to allow for a microbrewery land use, it did not concurrently amend the alcoholic beverage ordinance to license and regulate such a business,” city documents state.
Flowery Branch goes on to say it has received interest from a microbrewery to locate in the downtown dining district.
“In order to allow microbreweries to operate in the city, an amendment to the alcoholic beverage ordinance would be required,” according to the city.
If the alcoholic beverage ordinance is amended, a resolution establishing a fee for such a license also should be considered, the city says.
Flowery Branch City Council is set to vote on the potential ordinance change at its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in City Hall.
The city has a downtown dining district that it created in 2018 where people can carry out one drink up to 16 ounces in a plastic cup. The district is bounded by parts of Railroad Avenue, Chestnut Street, Mitchell Street, Pine Street, Gainesville Street and Knight Drive.
Flowery Branch also allows sealed growlers — or carryout containers — up to 64 ounces, and it permits samples of up to four beers and 6 ounces total per day at growler establishments.
The city allows bars and taverns in its downtown dining district that don’t have to serve food. Elsewhere in the South Hall city, establishments that sell alcohol for consumption on the premises must have 40% of their gross sales come from food.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Proposed ordinance change to license and regulate microbreweries
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17
Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.