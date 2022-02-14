Centuries-old pecan tree is being removed, but here’s how it might not be gone for good

Just before the pecan tree’s limbs were cut, a driver shouted from her passing car, “Don’t do it.”

But there was no stopping the chain saw on this chilly Monday morning, as John Waldrop and Son Tree Service of Commerce prepared for the task of bringing down the beloved tree in a roundabout off Grand Hickory Drive in Braselton.

The tree, believed to be 300 years old, had died. Its insides were hollowed out from years of tree rot, with empty places now the home to rodents.

“It’s been in decline for years,” said John Waldrop of the tree service. “We did everything we could do to make sure the tree was taken care of, until there was nothing else we could do.”

“It’s sad,” said Braselton resident Kathy Bremus, watching from a nearby store. “It’s such a statement when you come through, and there’s no way to replace that.”