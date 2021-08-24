Butler Park will begin construction soon after federal funding delays

It’s been three years since Hall County applied for a federal grant to build Butler Park in South Gainesville.

Finally, about two years after the grant was approved, hundreds of thousands of dollars will soon be available for construction to begin.

“It has been an extremely unusual, long process getting to this point,” said District 4 Commissioner Jeff Stowe.

The county received initial approval in 2019, but still had to wait for funds to be released and was not able to begin construction. The funds were delayed for several reasons along the way, including an ill-timed government shutdown in 2019, a change in presidential administration and federal funding changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Stowe.

The park will include a pavilion that can seat several hundred people, walking trails, at least one multi-use field, a water feature and an outdoor basketball court. The county applied for the $536,000 federal grant in 2018 through the National Park Service and will add $250,000 through SPLOST funds.

In a letter to the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 10, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Grant Manager, Antoinette Norfleet, wrote that they received official notification from the National Park Service that the project was approved and called the wait time “unprecedented.”

Stowe said he expects the park to be completed in the next nine months to a year. But depending on the materials needed, the project could see some construction delays, Assistant County Administrator Mary Nix said.

“This park is the top construction project that Hall County has right now,” Nix said. “We’re going to move as fast as we can, to get it done as fast as we can, but fast in today’s terms is subjective.”

Despite delays, the county has been able to make some progress on the site to get it nearly ready for construction once it receives funds in the next two weeks.

For example, Stowe said, there were drainage and stormwater runoff issues they were able to correct in the last two years. Northeast Georgia Health System donated many truckloads of dirt in 2019 to help shift the topography of the site. Nix said they should be ready to conduct civil work on the site “very soon.”

Garland Reynolds, a Gainesville architect, designed the park’s pavilion, which he said will provide a public, outdoor gathering space for the surrounding community that they don’t have now. It will have a wood and stone exterior with a fireplace on one side and restrooms on the other side.

“I always try to make my buildings part of the environment, part of the community,” Reynolds said. “This community pavilion is so greatly needed … for education, for schools to meet, for families to have reunions, all kinds of things.”

Reynolds has advocated for the pavilion to be named after Beulah Rucker Oliver, who started one of the first schools for African-American students in Gainesville in the early 1900s. The Beulah Rucker Museum, which is also the site of the school she built, is not far away on Athens Highway. Reynolds worked to restore the building in the mid-1990s.

“Her name needs to be noted,” Reynolds said. “I’m hoping this pavilion is named after her. … It would be a wonderful thing.”

The Hall County Board of Commissioners will approve the grant funding at its meeting Thursday, Aug. 26.



