Burn ban ends Oct. 1. Here's what you need to know to get a burn permit

With the open burning ban ending Thursday, Oct. 1, the fire departments in Gainesville and Hall County are reminding people of how to properly obtain a burn permit.

“We typically start getting requests for burn permits the first weekend that the burn ban ends,” Gainesville Fire division chief Keith Smith wrote in an email.

Smith said the permit applicant must have a garden hose or something to extinguish the fire, and fire personnel will inspect the burn site before issuing a permit. The burn site must be 50 feet from structures or property line with a competent adult present, and the fire must be out before dark.

Gainesville residents can call the Gainesville Fire Department for a burn permit at 770-534-3612.

Residential burn permits are for clearing leaves and tree limbs no bigger than 3 inches in diameter.

Hall County residents can seek a residential burn permit by calling 770-536-2442.

Land clearing burn permits are for removing trees and require an inspection by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office. Applicants must have a pit and air curtain destructor before burning.

People seeking a land clearing burn permit can call the fire marshal’s office between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 770-531-2481.

The fire marshal’s office needs 24 hours' notice to inspect.