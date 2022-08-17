Boil water notice for Lula in effect after water line breaks

Lula city residents are under a boil water advisory after a water main ruptured Monday afternoon.
The water main break is affecting students at Lula Elementary School as well.
Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said they will provide bottled water to students at Lula Elementary until the water is deemed safe.
Trinity Dean, water operator for the city, said the main has been fixed. The city is sending a water sample to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division for safety testing before lifting the advisory. The advisory could be lifted as early as Friday, Dean said, though it depends on when they receive the test results.
According to the city’s website, the water main break was “caused by a private contractor installing fiber cables.”
A boil water advisory is a recommendation to only drink tap water if it has been boiled for at least one minute.