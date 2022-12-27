Boil water advisory issued in Lula after pipes burst during cold snap

A boil water advisory was issued to Lula residents Monday after the frigid temperatures over the weekend may have created breaks in service lines to homes and businesses throughout the city.

Residents are advised to boil tap water for one minute before consumption.

The exact number or location of potential leaks in the city’s water lines is still unknown, according to City Manager Dennis Bergin, who said water pressure is low for 1,400 customers citywide as the level of demand continues to exceed production by about 2 to 1.

Bergin said there’s no identifiable leaks in Lula’s transmission lines, leaving corrective action for now up to Lula’s water customers.

“We’ve been working on this since Christmas Day – (when) we had temperatures as low as 3 degrees,” Bergin said. “We don’t have any transmission line issues that we’ve been able to find…we’re pretty confident the issue is more of 1,000 leaks of residents or businesses in the city.”

With temperatures now warming and residents returning home from holiday travel, Bergin remains hopeful more customers will become aware of leaks, shut off the main supply of the water to their home and seek the services of a professional plumber. For now, a boil water advisory will remain in effect until the issue is resolved.

“As a precautionary measure we put the boil water advisory out there,” Bergin said, calling for “patience and perseverance” from the city’s water customers. “We’re continuing to look for problems on our end. As the temperature warms up, hopefully people will be able to get a plumber out to make repairs.”

Bergin urged residents and business owners to use water on a conservative basis as the city works to resolve the problem.

“Conserve water right now,” he said. “The best thing to do, if you’ve got a leak, is go ahead and cut it off at the main…if you’re using water, just be conservative until the system improves overall.”

Bergin said he’s been in contact with other municipalities in the region experiencing water line issues following last weekend’s arctic blast, including Helen, Cleveland and Alto.