Blackshear Place Library to close for renovations

Blackshear Place Branch of the Hall County Library System will be closed for the next 3-4 weeks as repairs are made to the facility.
Upgrades to the library will include fresh paint, carpet, new study rooms and LED lighting.
Other branches of the library system will remain open during normal business hours.
Library materials may be dropped off at the outside book return at the Blackshear Place location.
Passport acceptance services temporarily have been relocated to the Gainesville Library and are available by appointment only.
For more information or to schedule a passport acceptance appointment, call 770-532-3311. Residents can visit the library website at www.hallcountylibrary.org.