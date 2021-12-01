Another top official leaves Hall County administration

Hall County’s director of planning and development Sarah McQuade resigned without notice on Nov. 18.
The abrupt resignation follows former financial services director Dena Bosten leaving the county in October.
County Administrator Jock Connell said with the holidays approaching, the county does not expect to fill the position in the next four months. Connell said McQuade will be missed and she was a “great employee.”
Assistant County Administrator Marty Nix will be taking over as interim planning and development director, Connell said. Beth Garmon, the county’s principal planner and development review coordinator, will also assume some of the responsibilities.
In her resignation letter, McQuade wrote, “It has been a pleasure working for Hall County … but I have decided it is time to pursue other opportunities. Thank you for the opportunity to serve Hall County and its citizens.”
McQuade had an annual salary of $113,108 and oversaw about 30 employees. She was with the county for nearly eight years and served as planning and development director for the last two years.