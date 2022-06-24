After sexual misconduct settlement, should Deshaun Watson Way be renamed?

Heather Ramsey, the only woman on the school board, shared her thoughts.



“Obviously as a woman, it’s important that we listen to women that are courageous enough to bring forward claims and that we certainly investigate those seriously,” Ramsey said. “But we have a judicial process in place, so we certainly wouldn't want to make decisions for our city before we have all of that information.”

“I think he’s guilty of bad judgment, I don't know if he’s guilty of any crime,” said Andy Stewart, chair of the school board.

“I really don’t have enough information to make a judgment call,” said school board member Willie Mitchell.

In an informal Facebook poll by The Times with 65 votes, the majority of people (66%) said “No,” the street should not be renamed, while the rest (34%) said “Yes,” it should.

Among those who say no is Leslie Frierson, Watson’s fourth-grade teacher at Centennial Arts Academy and now principal at the school.

“I don’t have an opinion about anything related to the legal issues, but I do have an opinion about Deshaun, and I know that he has a good heart,” Frierson said. “What he has meant to the Gainesville community — I mean, it’s significant and it’s legendary. He really changed the face of high school athletics for a lot of our kids.”

Brittny Peters, who was also against the name change, did have something to say on Watson’s legal issues. “I just feel that since no criminal charges ever stood he should be presumed innocent,” she said.

In March, two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations. That same month, he signed a five-year contract with the Browns for $230 million, the most guaranteed money in NFL history.

Watson is far and away the biggest sports star to come out of Gainesville.

Other names include Tommy Aaron, who won the Masters in 1973, and Micah Owings, who pitched in Major League Baseball. But even mentioning them in the same breath as Watson is enough to elicit cries of blasphemy.

As Frierson put it, “He’s just a league of his own.”

On Tuesday, Watson reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was playing for the Houston Texans.

Tony Buzbee, lawyer for the 24 women, said the terms of the settlements are “confidential” and that his legal team “won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

The settlement comes after The New York Times reported earlier this month that “Watson engaged in more questionable behavior than previously known,” according to a review of legal records.

Watson booked massage appointments with at least 66 different women in a 17-month period from October 2019 to March 2021, according to the report, and also gave some of the women a nondisclosure agreement.

That is why some say the street should be renamed.

“I just do not feel that someone with 24 sexual allegations against him is someone who should represent a major school system in our region,” said city resident Ashley Pratt.

“Our tax dollars to the school system, living inside Gainesville City limits, should not support any form of sexual misconduct and with there being settlements made, I feel that is enough to support a street name change.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.