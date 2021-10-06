After hotel altercation, accusations of bullying against Hall's tax commissioner, this is what investigation concludes

Altercation in Athens

The report first details the allegations of bullying and retaliation for reporting concerns to HR after the incident in Athens.

Leading up to the confrontation, both Eden and Griffin had been drinking, Stivarius wrote, though it is unclear if they were intoxicated. Eden had told Griffin she should not go out again, attempting to implement a curfew, even though this rule did not seem to apply to other subordinates at the conference, Stivarius wrote.

Regarding the unusual behavior the report describes leading up to the altercation, including “erratic” dancing and eating a cookie out of another tax commissioner’s mouth, Eden said she often dances and enjoys her time with her employees at events like this conference.

“I can’t say everybody does cartwheels, but I do,” Eden said. “Everybody knows I love to do cartwheels. … I always end the night with a couple cartwheels.”

She also said that eating a cookie together is an annual tradition between her and another Georgia county tax commissioner.

Before the altercation, Eden waited for Griffin to come down to the lobby to see if she would follow orders, and when Griffin eventually came down she first tried to leave through a back door to avoid Eden, the report states. When unsuccessful, she walked up to Eden and told her she was going out, the report states, which started the public confrontation in the hotel lobby.

During the altercation, Griffin phoned her mother, the report states, and Eden asked who Griffin was calling. Eden then tried to grab Griffin’s phone from her and pulled her hair in the process, Eden said. Once she saw that Griffin was on the phone with her mother, Eden said, she gave Griffin back the phone. Eden said this did not merit being described as a “physical confrontation.”

During the incident, the report states that Eden compounded her bullying behavior by telling Griffin she “could forget about” attending another upcoming tax conference. Eden later forwarded her version of the events to the county’s HR department, explaining her curfew rule by detailing Griffin’s history of “unbecoming conduct.”

Afterward, one witness heard Eden say to Griffin, “Get your ass on the elevator and go to your room,” according to the report. Griffin replied, “That’s it, I’m done. I’m going to HR on Monday.”

Once Eden was on the elevator, the report states, she called Griffin a “f-----g b---h.” Eden initially told the investigator she was not sure if she said the vulgar comment, adding that, “I’m not saying I didn’t say it.” Later, in a meeting with the investigator and HR director, Eden denied making the statement, according to the investigation.

Stivarius, the investigator, determined there was not a published work rule about curfews at work-related conferences, but Eden enforced a curfew rule for Griffin.

“No other employees were subjected to the same or similar conduct, even if Eden talked openly about her views on after hours socializing or asked other employees about their plans (as she alleges).”

Eden told The Times she wanted to keep Griffin safe, because she had a history of staying out late at work conferences. Eden wanted to make sure she knew where Griffin would be, she said.

“We all stay together as a group except (Griffin) wants to go off and go places I do not support her going to,” Eden said. “I would not do anything different on that incident.”

She had been preparing Griffin for a promotion to chief deputy tax commissioner, Eden said, and she considered her restrictions on Griffin’s behavior to be for her benefit.

“I think she desired, inspired to go further, and I will help men or women do their passion,” Eden said. “I thought I was doing the right thing asking her to step up.”

Stivarius wrote that even without Eden’s inconsistent behavior, her actions toward Griffin opened up the county to a sexual harassment claim.

“If a male had conducted himself in the same manner as Eden, a reasonable question of whether sexual harassment had occurred would be obvious,” Stivarius wrote. She continued that Eden’s “emotionally charged confronting behaviors toward Griffin is inappropriate and the reasons offered for such behaviors illogical and unsound.”

“This leaves open the question as to why Griffin’s movements in particular were of such import to Eden,” Stivarius wrote.