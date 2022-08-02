Active-adult homes, restored K-9 program among items on Flowery Branch agenda

A proposed active-adult community off Jim Crow Road in South Hall is among several items on a busy Flowery Branch City Council agenda Thursday, Aug. 4.

Here’s a look at what’s scheduled for a vote or discussion:

49 single-story townhomes proposed

A public hearing is set on a development featuring 49 attached, single-story homes starting at $500,000 and marketed to people 55 and older.

The development is proposed on 4.3 acres at 5704 Jim Crow Road, just north of Gainesville’s Lakeside Water Treatment Plant.

Plans call for the 2,100-square-foot, farmhouse-style homes at Parker’s Place at Lanier to range from three to four bedrooms, according to Flowery Branch planning documents.

Amenities would include a clubhouse, pickleball courts, pocket parks and a walking trail.

“This portion of Hall County and the City of Flowery Branch has seen significant development in recent years, with an increase in demand for housing of all types,” developer Cook Communities says in a letter to the city.

Cook “feels this community will provide a housing option that is currently underrepresented in the city.”

Property owner Shadow Stone Partners LLC is seeking to annex the property and rezone it from Hall County agricultural-residential to Flowery Branch planned unit development.