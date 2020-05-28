A look at Gainesville’s proposed budget, tax rate and the impact of COVID-19

Amid an uncertain economic climate, Gainesville proposes rolling back its property tax rate in the budget that takes effect July 1.

At an annual retreat March 13, city staff met to work on the fiscal year 2021 budget as the COVID-19 pandemic was just taking hold.

Department directors “were aware that the budget they had developed for that day would no longer be valid as our world and the economic environment around us was quickly changing,” City Manager Bryan Lackey notes in the proposed budget.

Directors were then asked to reevaluate their proposals by looking at their FY2020 budgets and determining what could be cut.

City officials had been planning for an economic downturn after several years of economic expansion, Lackey said, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced some last-minute reevaluations of the budget.

“We knew something was coming. We were hopeful it wouldn’t be the great recession,” Lackey said at a Gainesville City Council work session Thursday. “... We didn’t see a pandemic, worldwide crisis coming on.”

The Council will vote June 16 on a budget that includes projected revenue decreases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The millage rate would roll back from 3.322 mills to 3.250 mills. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. A rollback is revenue neutral for the city, though some property owners could receive a higher or lower tax bill, depending on their property assessments.