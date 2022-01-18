4 takeaways from Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon’s first address to the Chamber of Commerce

Sam Couvillon addressed the Greater Hall County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday, Jan. 18, for the first time as Gainesville’s newly elected mayor, providing updates on various projects in the city and talking about ways the city could improve traffic issues.

Here are some key takeaways from his address.

Transportation funding

Couvillon called the need for TSPLOST in Hall County “imperative” as traffic issues loom with the city’s continued growth.

TSPLOST, or transportation special purpose local option sales tax, is a one-penny sales tax that a county or region in Georgia can implement similar to SPLOST. TSPLOST funds can only be used for transportation improvements, while SPLOST funds are for a broader range of capital projects.

“For those of us that live in Hall County … we receive more sales tax from outside of our community,” Couvillon said. “If we were to pass a T-SPLOST, then we have these residents from these outside neighboring counties helping pay for our roads and bridges.”

Hall County commissioners would have to trigger a referendum on a single-county TSPLOST proposal and include specific projects that would be funded with additional tax revenue. In the past, the need for state approval of projects before setting up TSPLOST has been a sticking point.

For example, Gainesville is set for a widening of Green Street, but the Georgia Department of Transportation is not expected to begin construction until 2025. The city was bumped up in the queue, originally slated for 2030, but residents will still have to wait for those major traffic improvements.