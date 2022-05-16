4 items, including Sterling townhomes, go before Flowery Branch City Council

Sterling townhomes up for first vote

A proposal for 65 townhomes inside the massive subdivision off Spout Springs Road may finally come up for a vote.

NNP-Looper Lake LLC is asking for a change in the planned unit development zoning to allow for the townhomes to be built on nearly 8 acres. The project initially was submitted in March 2021 but was withdrawn two months later before a first vote by the council.

Several Sterling on the Lake residents voiced opposition at a council meeting April 21. One resident cited concerns about traffic, saying nearby Capitola Farm Road "is already a mess" and that if the townhomes are built, "it's going to be accident after accident there."

Others complained about the look of the townhomes, saying they believed they're not compatible with the rest of the neighborhood.

The project "is not with Sterling standards at all," resident Chris Fetterman said.

He added that he believes the property could eventually be sold as light commercial.

The site was graded in 2017 and eyed originally for commercial use.

Final action set on homes near downtown

A final vote is set on a proposed seven detached single-family homes at the corner of Lights Ferry Road and Gainesville Street.

Lights Ferry Partners LLC and Diego Fracasso are seeking to rezone 2 acres at 5908 Lights Ferry Road from low-density residential to traditional neighborhood for the development, which would be near a roundabout that leads into downtown.

“A residential use is appropriate for this site and the surrounding area,” according to a staff report. “It will help serve the downtown commercial/retail area.”

Concerns were raised at a March council meeting about a detention pond’s location as part of the development. A map showed it in the corner of the development facing Lights Ferry and Gainesville Street but with a “decorative wall” and landscaping.

City may leave trash service up to residents

Some residents may be on their with their trash provider.

Flowery Branch, which doesn’t offer trash pickup services, has offered a way for residents to sign up through Red Oak Sanitation as a courtesy. But with the city’s contract with Red Oak expiring, the city is looking to get out of the trash business altogether.

“The city accepts complaints from citizens and relays them to Red Oak,” a city document states. “Staff spends time responding to complaints, but there is no monetary benefit for the service to pay for this function.”

Alcoholic beverage applications may go through police

Alcoholic beverage license applications and renewals may now go through the Flowery Branch Police Department instead of the city clerk.

The council will look at tweaking the city’s alcoholic beverage ordinance to allow for that procedural change.

“The owner will now submit an application to the police department, be fingerprinted and have a background check,” according to a city document

The move gained first approval in April. Thursday’s vote would be the final action.



