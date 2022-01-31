300-year-old pecan tree and Braselton landmark has died. What’s next

A centuries-old pecan tree considered a beloved Braselton landmark has died.

The tree, situated in a roundabout off Grand Hickory Drive, has been deemed a safety hazard and is set for removal the week of Feb. 14, the Town of Braselton said in a press release Monday, Jan. 31.

“The tree’s health has been declining over the past decade, and we are saddened to announce that it has died,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said in the release. “It has become a beloved landmark for Braselton residents.”