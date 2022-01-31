300-year-old pecan tree and Braselton landmark has died. What’s next

A centuries-old pecan tree considered a beloved Braselton landmark has died.
The tree, situated in a roundabout off Grand Hickory Drive, has been deemed a safety hazard and is set for removal the week of Feb. 14, the Town of Braselton said in a press release Monday, Jan. 31.
“The tree’s health has been declining over the past decade, and we are saddened to announce that it has died,” Town Manager Jennifer Scott said in the release. “It has become a beloved landmark for Braselton residents.”
An arborist was hired by the town to check the tree’s health on a quarterly basis and advise the Braselton Visitors Bureau on its care, according to the town.
Scott said the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority will plant a new pecan tree in its place. A ceremony is set for Arbor Day, April 29.
The towering tree, estimated to be 300 years old, was protected in 2003 during the construction of the Mulberry Park neighborhood and Mulberry Walk shopping center off Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 just south of the Hall County line.
The inside of the roundabout where the tree is located is much like a park with walkways and benches.
Scott told The Times she is saddened by the tree’s loss.
“Our arborist reminds me (trees) are living organisms and we have to enjoy them while we have them, because they won’t last forever,” she said.